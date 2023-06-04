Gumraah OTT Release: When and where to watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's whodunit thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s whodunit thriller ‘Gumraah’ that released in theatres on April 7, 2023, is now available on an OTT platform. The film generated a positive word-of-mouth from the viewers and critics, however, it was not a box office success.

Within two months of its theatrical release, Gumraah has released digitally.

When and where to watch the film?

Streaming giant Netflix India, on Sunday (June 4) shared an interesting video to announce the streaming of the film. The video features Mrunal and Aditya.

"Today’s sunday breakfast menu includes 2 Aditya Roy Kapurs, 1 Mrunal Thakur and an unlimited dose of suspense & thrill! #Gumraah, now streaming on Netflix," the caption of the post read.

About the film

Gumraah is the remake of the Tamil Film ‘Thadam’ which released in 2019. Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dual role in this crime thriller with a unique plot. On the other hand, Mrunal is seen as a a cop.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is based on true events and it showcases an intense face-off between Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur's characters.

Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. It also stars Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto and Deepak Kalra among others.