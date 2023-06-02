OTT Binge List: From Scoop to Mumbaikar, Hindi films & shows to watch online this weekend

Get ready to have a thrilling weekend as the binge list for this week majorly comprises of crime and suspense shows. While 'Asur' returns with its second season, 'Scoop' and 'School Of Lies' are brand new. Anubhav Sinha's black and white social drama 'Bheed' makes its way to OTT. Vijay Sethupathi is back to win hearts in Hindi.
Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Hansal Mehta
Cast: Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja
Story: Scoop is based on the real-life incident surrounding the life of renowned crime journalist Jigna Vora and how she found herself accused of having ties with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan and aiding the murder of another senior journalist J Dey.
When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas
Director: Santosh Sivan
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey
Story: The story is based on the life of people in Mumbai which includes their happiness, drama, fun, and romance which interlink their lives.
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur
Story: A black and white social drama which shows how chaos, violence and fear erupts when East Indian workers hit a checkpoint during the COVID-19 lockdown which restricted travel and left them stranded homeless.
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar
Director: Avinash Arun
Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Sonali Kulkarni, Varin Roopani
Story: A 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school, and it kickstarts a subsequent domino effect which shows how the truth is only as complex as simple.
When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas
Director: Oni Sen
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupria Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Meiyang Chang
Story: A former forensic expert returns to join the Central Bureau of Investigation as they investigate the brutal murders by a serial killer in Varanasi.