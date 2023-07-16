'Partition Nahi Hona Chahiye Tha': Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Wins Over Desi Fans With Barbie Look

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has stunned her fans with a delightful transformation into a Barbie doll in her latest Instagram post.

In a captivating reel video, Hania showcased her playful side as she lip-synced to a popular Punjabi song, accompanied by cute gestures that gradually transformed her into a charming pink Barbie look.

Her unique and captivating post has garnered immense attention and admiration from her followers, leaving them in awe of her creativity & charm.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO SHARED BY HANIA AAMIR HERE:

FANS REACT TO HER WOW-WORTHY TRANSFORMATION

The video grabbed eyeballs as soon as she shared it on her official Instagram handle. Impressed fans started commenting on the post with some calling her 'Barbie of Pakistan'.

A fan wrote, "Never thought barbie could look so hot." Another Desi fan said, "Partition nahi hona chahiye tha."

A third fan wrote, "Love the way you vibe on punjabi songs. Big fan from 🇮🇳."

HANIA HAD EARLIER DANCED ON NAATU NAATU

The 26-year old actress had earlier grabbed attention after she grooved to RRR's oscar-winning track 'Naatu Naatu'.

In the video, Hania could be seen on stage performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu with someone. She looks stunning in a golden sharara and short kurta.

The video went viral back then & was shared by several fan pages on social media. Hania also took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her performance.

