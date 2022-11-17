Watch: 25-year-old Pakistani actress Hania Aamir loses her cool after fans hound her for selfies

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was mobbed by fans when she stepped out to fulfill a professional commitment a few days back in Wapda town of Gujranwala.

According to a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Hania can be seen mobbed by several male fans while she was returning home.

Some of them can also be seen pushing her and misbehaving with her.

At one point, the 25-year-old actress lost her cool as the security was also not able to control the crowd.

In the video, she can be seen angrily saying something to those who hounded her to click selfies.

Check out the video here:

Hania Aamir played the lead role in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed.

She made her acting debut with a Pakistani comedy film Janaan in 2016. The actress rose to prominence with the role of beauty-obsessed unfaithful wife in Titli in the year 2017.

Hania has also been a part of films and shows like Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Sang-e-Mah, and Visaal among others.