Rida Isfahani MMS Scandal: Pakistani actress says ex-fiancé leaked her private pics, videos online

Rida Isfahani | Instagram

Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani is grabbing eyeballs once again after she recently opened up about her infamous MMS scandal that happened in 2016.

She recently appeared on the podcast of Pakistani comedian Nadir Ali where she finally broke her silence on the MMS leak that had stunned the entire nation.

Rida shared that the controversy had left her red-faced in front of her friends and loved ones and how it was her then-fiancé who had leaked the private photos and videos.

"My trust was broken by my fiancé. I had convinced my parents for him, and my mindset was conservative so I wanted to be with only one person. He wasn't even wealthy, but when he proposed to me, I accepted it," she said.

Rida went on to say, "Three years after our engagement, he leaked my pictures when I was in the US. People urged me to do a press conference but I did not because it was his deed and my tragedy which will go with me to my grave."

The actress stated how she is still judged and shamed by people for her past mistakes and that even today, she is embarrassed about it in front of her loved ones. She also shared that she lost several projects because of the scandal.

On the work front, Rida played the lead in the Pakistani television show 'Muhabbat Hamasafar Meri'. In 2018, she made her film debut with 'Roag'.