Watch: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grooves to RRR song Naatu Naatu at wedding, video goes viral

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's video grooving to SS Rajamouli's Oscar-nominated RRR song Naatu Naatu has gone viral on social media. According to media reports, Hania danced her heart out at a wedding recently.

In the now-viral video, Hania is seen on stage performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu with someone. She looks stunning in golden sharara and short kurta. The videos have been shared by several fan pages on social media. Hania also took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her performance.

Take a look at the video here:

Even after nearly about a year of its release, the craze for SS Rajamouli's film is still not over and it also shows no signs of diminishing. Fans from across the world have made reels and grooved to Naatu Naatu.

Several Hollywood biggies have also showered love on the movie which has now become a worldwide phenomenon. RRR has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Read Also RRR to re-release in over 200 theatres in US ahead of Oscars 2023

RRR at Oscars

RRR has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.