RRR to re-release in over 200 theatres in US ahead of Oscars 2023

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR |

SS Rajamouli's RRR is all set to re-release in the USA ahead of Oscars 2023. The film is in the Oscar nominations list under the 'Best Original Song category' for Naatu Naatu.

A few days back, it was reported that RRR will release once again in some theatres in India. However, the film will re-release in the USA in more than 200 theatres from March 3, just a few days before the 95th Academy awards.

RRR to release in USA once again

Variance Films, the distributor of RRR in the US, made the announcement on Twitter recently. A new trailer of the film was also shared by them. Take a look:

RRR at Oscars

RRR has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The nominations voting ran from January 12 to 17, followed by the announcement of the nominations on January 24.

About RRR

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.