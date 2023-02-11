Steven Spielberg praises SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'It was outstanding, I couldn't believe my eyes'

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg recently watched SS Rajamouli's RRR and was all praise for the film. He called RRR 'outstanding' and said it was like 'eye candy'.

During an online discussion with Rajamouli over The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film, the filmmaker said, "I thought your movie was outstanding. I hadn't seen it when we met, but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy.

He also praised the cast of RRR, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt as well as Alison Doody, who also featured in Spielberg's 1989 movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

"A beautiful visual style and I just thought it was extraordinary to look at and experience. So congratulations for RRR," Spielberg added.

Rajamouli said he was willing to stand up and "do a dance" after the Hollywood veteran's praise for his film.

International recognition

RRR is nominated in the Best Song category at the Oscars for its track Naatu Naatu. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

'RRR' also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

