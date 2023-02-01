e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results? Here's what we know

RRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results? Here's what we know

SS Rajamouli's RRR is in the Oscar nominations list under the 'Best Original Song category' for Naatu Naatu

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR |
Follow us on

SS Rajamouli's RRR, that is in the Oscar nominations list under the 'Best Original Song category' for Naatu Naatu, is likely to re-release in theatres in India ahead of Oscar results.

According to several media reports, RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will get released once again in a few selected theatres across the Telugu states during the Oscar weekend.

Reportedly, the makers are looking for its theatres' list, language versions and timings for its re-release.

Read Also
Jacqueline Fernandez's song nominated for Oscars 2023, to compete with RRR's Naatu Naatu
article-image

RRR at Oscars

For those unversed, 'RRR' has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu'. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

'RRR' also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Read Also
Mahesh Kothare on comparisons with RRR director SS Rajamouli, 'I would feel very honoured, but I...
article-image

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

When and where will the Oscars 2023 be held?

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The nominations voting ran from January 12 to 17, followed by the announcement of the nominations on January 24.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Jonas holds special screening of SS Rajamouli's RRR in Los Angeles
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose in bathrobes and pyjamas - see photo

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose in bathrobes and pyjamas - see photo

RRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results? Here's what we know

RRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results? Here's what we know

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan join cast of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan join cast of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's Project K to release in 2 parts: Report

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's Project K to release in 2 parts: Report

Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor have 16 costumes changes in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar...

Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor have 16 costumes changes in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar...