RRR to re-release in cinemas before 95th Oscar results? Here's what we know

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR |

SS Rajamouli's RRR, that is in the Oscar nominations list under the 'Best Original Song category' for Naatu Naatu, is likely to re-release in theatres in India ahead of Oscar results.

According to several media reports, RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will get released once again in a few selected theatres across the Telugu states during the Oscar weekend.

Reportedly, the makers are looking for its theatres' list, language versions and timings for its re-release.

RRR at Oscars

For those unversed, 'RRR' has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu'. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

'RRR' also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

When and where will the Oscars 2023 be held?

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The nominations voting ran from January 12 to 17, followed by the announcement of the nominations on January 24.