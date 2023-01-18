Priyanka Chopra Jonas holds special screening of SS Rajamouli's RRR in Los Angeles

SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra, MM Keeravani |

The actress was seen posing with Rajamouli and veteran music composer MM Keeravani.

During the screening, PeeCee congratulated the team of 'RRR' for getting qualified for Oscars 2023 and wished them all the luck.

"Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj," she wrote along with a picture from the screening.

'RRR' on a winning spree

'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, scripted history after it won the Golden Globe Awards for the best original song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'.

It did not just stop there, but went on to bag two more trophies at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. 'RRR' won the Critics' Choice Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It also took home the Best Original Song trophy for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Read Also RRR is NOT a Bollywood film, says SS Rajamouli after Golden Globes 2023 win

RRR at Oscars

The massive victory for 'RRR' has only further boosted its chance to win an award at the Oscars 2023. While the film is already being lauded and celebrated across the globe, it was recently screened for the members of the Academy, during which it received a standing ovation.

For those unversed, 'RRR' has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu'. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

Read Also Alia Bhatt to host a grand party for SS Rajamouli and team RRR after their big win at Golden Globes...

About RRR

'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)