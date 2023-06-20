Video: After Mumbai Police Provides Security, Manoj Muntashir Says, ‘Hanuman is NOT God’, Draws Ire |

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, who received death threats for his dialogues in the film, was given security by the Mumbai Police. After the provisions were made, Manoj’s fresh statements on Lord Hanuman have irked netizens once again. In an interview with a news channel, Manoj stated that “Hanuman is not God.”

While defending his dialogues for Lord Hanuman in the film, Manoj said, “Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power).”

Manoj's statement didn't go well with netizens.

A day after the release, the film starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas stirred controversy over its dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad.

The controversy is in the Lanka Dahan scene when Ravan's son lights up lord Hanuman's tail and says: "Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai." To which the character of Hanuman replies: 'Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

Many viewers and political party leaders pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters. Many took to the streets and engaged in protests seeking a ban on the film.

After receiving flak, Manoj said the makers of the mythological epic film have decided to "revise some of the dialogues". He had said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

A statement read: "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film's dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience."

"The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring they resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on Friday, has been directed by Om Raut.