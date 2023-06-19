Adipurush Row: Effigies Of Director Om Raut, Writer-Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla Burnt In Lucknow, Protestors Scream 'Deshdrohi': WATCH VIDEO

The nationwide uproar caused by filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush refuses to die down, anytime soon. As if the film was not drawing enough flak for it's technical flaws, the larger cause of objection has been the absolute mockery of a sacred epic such as The Ramayana, a story of good and evil, revered by devout Hindus and Indians across the world.

From the laughable, cringe dialogues, to key characters being depicted in a suggestive fashion to complete misrepresentation of facts, Adipurush has raked a social storm in the country, inviting extreme backlash from all sections of the society.

On Monday, a protest in Lucknow gained momentum as members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union rallied against the film in Hazratganj Kotwali, based in Lucknow, UP. Considering that the state is where Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ram is situated in, the religious sentiments held for anything related to the Ramayana is of utmost importance and the protestors cited that the film has made a mockery of the sacred text and the Sanathan Dharma by inducing demeaning dialogues and portraying key characters of the epic in a distasteful manner. The protestors have demanded that an FIR be filed against Raut, writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and other pivotal members of the team. Effigies of Raut and Shukla and the posters of the film were burnt with the UP police jumping in to control the situation.

A statement from producers T-Series was issued citing, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large,"

However, in their protest, the members of Bharatiya Kisan Union maintained that merely correcting the dialogues won't be enough and have demanded a subsequent ban on the film.

Since the release of the film on Friday, the negative reactions started pouring in with film critics unanimously slamming the makers for poor VFX, an unconvincing Lord Ram played by Prabhas and Raut's insincere and dishonest vision. But with social media sharing objectionable scenes and sequences from the film, the uproar only got worse with socio-political fractions across the country, coming up in arms against the makers, with protests taking violent turns in different cities and states.

While their effigies are being reported to have been burnt in Chhattisgarh, a screening of the film was stalled in a Mumbai theatre.

Owing to the wrongful depiction of Sita Maa being shown as being born in India in the film, Adipurush has been indefinitely banned from release in Kathmandu, Nepal.