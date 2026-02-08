 VIDEO: Aamir Khan's Pickleball Match Takes SHOCKING Turn As He Falls Mid-Match On Court At WPBL 2026 In Mumbai
Aamir Khan enjoyed a friendly exhibition game with three fans at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on Saturday. The match took an unexpected turn when he slipped mid-play. In the viral video, the 60-year-old actor stumbled briefly, was helped up, smiled, regained his composure, and resumed playing, impressing fans across social media platforms.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Aamir Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Aamir Khan was seen enjoying a friendly exhibition game with three fans at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7, until the match took an unexpected turn when he slipped on the court, with videos of the moment quickly going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan Suffers Falls While Playing Pickleball

In the viral video, Aamir was seen playing with enthusiasm and competitive spirit as he steps forward to return a shot. He suddenly loses his footing and stumbles, briefly rolling on the court before being helped up by his co-player. What happens next leaves fans impressed, as the actor quickly regains his composure, gets back on his feet with a smile, and resumes playing.

Check out the video:

article-image

Netizens React

"At his age, many people don't even step onto the ground," one commented. Another added, "He is so steady."

While another added, "Good he rolled over - could’ve landed awkwardly on his wrist/elbow."

Work Front

Aamir was last seen on the big screen in Sitaare Zameen Par last year. The sports drama grossed Rs 265 crore worldwide and was a moderate box-office success.

Sitaare Zameen Par was a spiritual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champion.

The film starred Genelia Deshmukh, alongside 10 newcomers - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

article-image

He also had a cameo in Vir Das' Happy Patel, which featured Imran Khan, marking his first screen appearance in nearly a decade after teasing a comeback for several years.

article-image

Aamir was also seen in Rajinikanth's Coolie.

