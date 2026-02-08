'Saw Worst Side Of Humans...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Shibani Dandekar Lost Work For Supporting Her During SSR Case

Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is set to return to acting after seven years with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Netflix series Family Business. She stopped getting work after being embroiled in a major controversy in 2020; her life took a drastic turn when she was arrested by the NCB on September 8 in a drugs case linked to the death of her then-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020. She was granted bail in October, nearly a month later.

Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Shibani Dandekar Lost Work For Supporting Her During Arrest

The actress recalled how her female friends stood by her during one of the most difficult phases of her life, saying they showed her what true friendship means. She added that being loved unconditionally, even when their lives and livelihoods were at risk, was phenomenal. Calling Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar 'like a sister,' Rhea revealed that Shibani lost brand work for publicly supporting her, something she learnt only later.

"I’m grateful to have such women in my life, who lift each other up. On one hand I saw the worst side of humans but on the other side I also experienced the most beautiful side of humanity," she told Hindustan Times.

'Had To Pause With Discomfort And Pain'

Rhea, who was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre, said she had to 'pause, with discomfort and pain' after her arrest, adding that she may not have been ready to return immediately after what happened, emotionally, mentally, or physically. She described the years when no one wanted to work with her as 'excruciatingly painful,' but said God and the universe gave her resilience to tap into.

Rhea added that without the support of her friends and family, she doesn’t think she would have emerged the way she did.

Rhea Chakraborty On Letting Go Of Her Acting Dream

"Letting go of this dream of acting, which I had worked towards for over a decade, took many sessions of therapy. I had to stop thinking about it because I couldn’t have it; I didn’t get acting opportunities," said Rhea.

In 2023, Rhea returned to the entertainment industry as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

In 2024, Rhea has transitioned from acting to entrepreneurship, launching the streetwear brand Chapter 2 Drip with her brother, Showik Chakraborty.