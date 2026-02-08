 'Maine Bada Dhoondha, Kaafi Pareshaan Tha...': Anupam Kher Lauds Security Guard's Honesty For Returning His Lost Credit Card – VIDEO
Anupam Kher was impressed by the honesty of a security guard who returned his lost credit card, misplaced during a morning walk in Mumbai a few days ago. On Sunday, he shared a video on social media with the guard, saying, "Maine bada dhundha, kaafi pareshaan tha, because us par PIN nahi tha..." He praised Sanjay, calling it a beautiful gesture.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Anupam Kher | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was left impressed by the honesty of a security guard who came to his Mumbai home to return a credit card he had lost during a morning walk a few days ago. He said that when he got home, the guard, Sanjay Yadav, who works nearby, had found the card. After making some inquiries, he somehow managed to reach Anupam’s house and returned it to him.

Anupam Kher Praises Security Guard For Returning His Lost Credit Card

On Sunday, February 8, Anupam shared a video on his social media with the guard Sanjay, praising his honesty. In the video, the actor, standing alongside the guard, said, "Sanjay Yadav ji, aap bada mahan aadmi hain. Mera subah morning walk jaate samay, credit card gir gaya tha, aur main bada dhundha, kaafi pareshaan tha, because us par PIN nahi tha. Phir mujhe Dattu ji ka phone aaya ki kisko credit card mila. What a beautiful thing to do! He found my credit card and he returned it."

Check out the video:

'Imaandari Zinda Hai!'

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "Imaandari zinda hai!" He recounted how last week he had dropped his credit card and searched for it everywhere but couldn’t find it. Later, when he returned home, a nearby security guard, noticing his name on the card, had found it and personally delivered it to his home

Anupam added, "Sabse mazedaar aur impressive baat yeh thi ki woh apni imaandari ko lekar bilkul casual the. Jab maine tareef ki toh bole, 'Ismein kaunsi badi baat hai!' Wah Yadav ji, bahut accha laga! Jai ho!"

Work Front

Anupam will next star in the highly anticipated sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, marking his 550th film.

The original cast returns, including Anupam Kher (Khosla), Boman Irani (Khurana), Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, with Ravi Kishan joining as a new addition.

The release date of the sequel is yet to be announced. It is directed by Umesh Bisht.

