Vicky Kaushal On Playing Bhajan Kumar: He Is Balrampur’s Elvis Presley Meets Michael Jackson

Ahead of the festivities of Janmashtami, the makers of The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal, found it fitting to launch the film's first song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. The song was officially unveiled in Mumbai at a private event. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Greeting the media with an electrifying performance on the song, Vicky welcomed one and all to engage in a candid conversation about the song and his upcoming film, which has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Sharing further details about the song, Vicky reveals, “I think the real heroes of the song are those who made it. Pritam da being the genius and the master that he is. Amitabh Bhattacharya who wrote the song and Nakash (Aziz) who sang the song. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the song. I think they are the real heroes. Of course, there is Victor sir (Acharya), who is the main mastermind behind its making.”

He adds, “I instantly fell in love with this song. This is the introduction song of Bhajan Kumar (his character) in the film. When I first heard this song and now that I’m sitting before you launching it, I eagerly waited for this moment to share the song with everyone. Because I hear this song in the car, everyday.”

When asked to reveal further details about his character, Vicky shares, “Bhajan Kumar is a simpleton based in a fictional town called Balrampur. He is Balrampur’s Elvis Presley meets Michael Jackson. He cherishes and enjoys his rockstar vibe whenever he is a part of a religious celebration or a jagrata. Whatever be the occasion, he will spread his magic, far and wide. Before we witness the trailer, all I can reveal is that Bhajan is a livewire.”

Elaborating on what viewers can look forward to from his upcoming release, Vicky explains, “The Great Indian Family reflects the sentiments and the energy that defines every Indian family. We are a colourful nation. So, in every family, you'll find members with different shades and characteristics. Everyone is endearing in their own right. That is exactly what drew me to this film. When I read the script, I was convinced that this is a film I'd want to watch with my entire family. I hope that when further details about the film are revealed in the weeks to come, the audiences will also understand what makes the film a special experience.”

Interestingly, the song was shot during the pandemic. When asked about the challenges that were faced while filming the song, Vicky recalls, “When we shot this song, the Covid-19 regulations had just been lifted. So, we were worried about shooting this song in the presence of over 500 crew members and we were all wearing our masks before the song was to be shot. While at the same time, we were also happy to get back to the sets and do what we all do for a living because we had sat at home, doing nothing for months. Of course, prior to the shoot of the song, we had to get tested and follow the protocols on-set. But, luckily, the shoot was seamless and not one incident of anyone falling unwell was reported. In the song, we remember Kanhaiyaji, so I guess, somewhere he watched over all of us.”

The Great Indian Family also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Bhuvan Arora and Srishti Dixit. It releases in cinemas on September 22.