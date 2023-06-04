 Veteran actress Sulochna Latkar passes away at 94
Veteran actress Sulochna Latkar passes away at 94

Born on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat, Karnataka, Sulochna Latkar made her debut in the acting world in 1946.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Film industry mourns the loss of veteran actress Sulochna Latkar, who breathed her last at the age of 94.

Known for her iconic performances in movies like 'Gora Aur Kala', 'Sampoorna Ramayana', and 'Jeevacha Sakha', Latkar bid farewell to the world on Sunday evening at Sushrusa Hospital in Dadar, Mumbai.

Her talent transcended both Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Throughout her illustrious career, she appeared in more than 250 Marathi films, showcasing her versatility and range.

Sulochana Latkar in Hindi Films

In the world of Hindi movies, Latkar became widely recognized for her portrayal of motherly figures, a role she embraced with grace and conviction.

From her debut in 1959's 'Dil Deke Dekho' to numerous films until 1995, she left an indelible impression on audiences. Some of her notable works include 'Kati Patang' and 'Mere Jeevan Sathi', among others.

Received several awards for her contribution in the Industry

Latkar's contributions to the world of cinema were not only acknowledged by her fans but also honored by prestigious awards. In 1999, she was bestowed with the esteemed Padma Shri Award, recognizing her immense impact on the industry.

Additionally, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to her in 2004, further solidifying her status as a legendary figure in Indian cinema.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sulochna Latkar was deeply loved and respected by her colleagues and admirers for her warm personality and dedication to her craft.

