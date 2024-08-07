 Vedaa: CBFC Replaces 'Behenkhor' With 'Bana' In John Abraham Starrer, Audio With Sanskrit Shlokas Deleted
John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa is scheduled to release in theaters on August 15, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set to release on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. Ahead of it's release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) deleted 9 minutes and 14 seconds of the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a 1-minute and 16-second modified disclaimer voiceover was asked to be added in Vedaa. Additionally, dialogue with derogatory references to women and social identity was asked to be modified, and a 2-minute and 16-second hanging scene was removed from the film.

Further, the report stated that in Vedaa, the word 'Jodhpur' was asked to be muted when referring to Jodhpur High Court, and the visuals of violence inside the court were asked to be reduced by 30%. As a result, the filmmakers had to cut 6 minutes and 15 seconds from the film.

Additionally, the CBFC deleted a song in Vedaa where a character was seen listening to an audio track on a mobile phone with Sanskrit shlokas. In the film, the abusive word 'behenkhor' was replaced with 'bana'.

The makers were also asked to blur visuals of the tearing of currency notes and pieces. The text information 'Brahmin son... Shudra's son' was asked to be deleted.

The CBFC also asked the makers to submit authentic references, including: newspaper articles, court judgments, religious scriptures, etc., to show that Vedaa is based on true events.

The length of the film is 150 minutes, which means Vedaa is 2 hours and 30 minutes long. The action drama is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

