John Abraham, Sharvari Starrer Vedaa Yet To Get Clearance From CBFC India: 'We Have Waited Patiently For...'

John Abraham, Sharvari starrer Vedaa has landed into trouble as the film is still seeking clearance from CBFC India. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. It is yet to receive a clearance from CBFC at a time when the release date is inching much closer. The makers have officially stated the about the same.

Makers Issue Statement Over Non-Clearance From CBFC India

The makers of Vedaa have stated non-clearance certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). They stated that eight weeks after the release the film was screened on June 25 for CBFC.

However, the makers were advanced to the revising committee without explanation regarding any concerns or objections by them. The note stated, “Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers, and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration, or even an explanation."

Maker hopes that despite the delay they will ensure CBFC’s smooth obligation to them rightfully, and added, “It is our earnest request and wish that these words reach those who can help us resolve and dissipate this impasse and have our film certified.”

The makers also stated that, "15th August is a special date that they find fortunate to bring Vedaa on and are hopeful that it’ll be dearly loved by fans. For the unversed, John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani have earlier collaborated on several films including Satyameva Jayate and Batla House which also released on the same date."

"Vedaa is a powerful, out-and-out entertaining film, inspired by current events and was wrapped up in December 2023 only. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, Vedaa was earlier scheduled to release on July 12 and is now eyeing a release on August 15," the note concluded.

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, it was earlier schedule to release on July 12. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.