Tamannaah Bhatia Supports 'Friend' John Abraham After He Calls Journalist 'Idiot': 'Don't Judge Vedaa By Its Cover'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia came out in support of Vedaa co-star John Abraham after he called a journalist 'idiot' during the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai earlier this week. For those unversed, during the event, a reporter asked John why he was doing similar roles and focusing more on action. Much to the surprise of everyone, John lost his calm and said he will call out bad questions and 'idiots'.

"Aapne yeh film dekhi hai? Okay can I call out bad questions and idiots? Aapne sirf trailer dekha hai, film dekhiye phir baat kijiye," he said.

Now, Tamannaah penned a long note on her official social media accounts and said that Vedaa is more than just an action film.

Her post read, "Don't judge Vedaa by its cover - Trust me when I say, it's more than just an action film! My friend @TheJohnAbraham, one of the nation’s favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he's totally mastered."

Tamannaah added, "This time, he's telling a different kind of story through action, showing just how deeply this genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today."

During the event, John also said that his performance in Vedaa is intense and urged everyone to watch the film. "You have seen the trailer of the film and not the film, I would say watch the film and then comment. If it feels the same then I will answer all your questions. And if you are wrong I'm going to turn you out, and tear you apart," he added.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15.