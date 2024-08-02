'Mere Saath Controversy Nahi': John Abraham Gives Stern Warning To Paps After Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event (VIDEO)

John Abraham at Vedaa trailer launch event | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor John Abraham made a rare appearance at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Vedaa in Mumbai on Thursday (August 1). However, he is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Several photos and videos have gone viral in which John is seen interacting with paparazzi but the conversation looked more like a warning.

After getting into a heated argument with a journalist whom he called 'idiot', John told the paps not to record everything and warned them not to create any controversies.

John Abraham warns paps

Giving a swift instruction to the photographers at the trailer launch event of Vedaa, the 'Pathaan' actor said, "Bohot time baad tum log ke saamne aaya hoon. Thoda mujhe saas lene do aur har cheez record mat karna. Maine sabka chehra dekha hai, main bhi dekhta hoon sabko. Kuch controversy nahi. Mere saath koi controversy nahi (I'm come after a very long time. Let me breathe and do not record everything. I've seen everyone's faces. No controversies with me)."

John calls journalist 'idiot'

During the event, a reporter asked the actor about his choice of films. The journalist asked John why he was doing similar roles and focusing more on action. Much to the surprise of everyone as well as netizens, John lost his calm and said he will call out bad questions and 'idiots'.

"Aapne yeh film dekhi hai? Okay can I call out bad questions and idiots? Aapne sirf trailer dekha hai, film dekhiye phir baat kijiye," he said.

John said his performance in Vedaa is intense and urged everyone to watch the film. "You have seen the trailer of the film and not the film, I would say watch the film and then comment. If it feels the same then I will answer all your questions. And if you are wrong I'm going to turn you out, and tear you apart," he added.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15.