 Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine Gets POSTPONED To Provide 'Greatest Cinematic Experience'
Operation Valentine was earlier slated to release in theaters on December 8th, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine Gets POSTPONED To Provide 'Greatest Cinematic Experience' | Photo Via Instagram

Operation Valentine starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar was earlier slated to release in theaters on December 8th, 2023. However, the makers issued an official statement revealing that the film is being pushed.

The official statement from the makers said, "Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s ‘Operation Valentine’ will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned.”

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will be marking his directorial debut with this film. He is a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado.

Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, Operation Valentine will be released in Telugu and Hindi. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, while Manushi is making her Telugu debut.

In the film, the actor will be playing a pilot, the actress, on the other hand, will be seen as a radar controller. Operation Valentine is said to be based on true events and is billed as “a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer."

