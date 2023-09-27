WATCH: Manushi Chhillar Stands In Crowded Lane For Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan, Ditches VVIP Treatment |

Bollywood actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was one of the celebrities who visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav. However, unlike her contemporaries who have been visiting the city's famous deity under VVIP treatment, Manushi decided to wait in line just like a common Mumbaikar, hustling her way through the crowd.

The internet is in awe of Manushi since videos of celebrities getting special treatment while commoners suffer and struggle in a stampede-like situation at the Lalbaugcha Raja have been going viral, inviting flak.

Manushi also shared a video of her visit on Instagram and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

The history of Lalbaugcha Raja is steeped in fame, as it is the revered Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, situated at Putlabai Chawl. This place of worship was established in the year 1934. For over eight decades, the Kambli family has been entrusted with the care of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, commences on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada.' In the current year, the festival began on September 19. This auspicious ten-day celebration commences with 'Chaturthi' and culminates on 'Anantha Chaturdashi.'

Manushi made her Bollywood debut with 'Prithviraj' alongside Akshay Kumar. She was recently seen in ‘The Great Indian Family’. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Vicky Kaushal.

She is currently busy with her upcoming film titled 'Tehran', which also stars John Abraham. She also has 'Operation Valentine' with Varun Tej. The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023. Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer.

