 The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar Promise A Roller-Coaster Ride Of Emotions (WATCH)
The Great Indian Family is slated to release on 22nd September.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar Promise A Roller-Coaster Ride Of Emotions (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal released the trailer of his anticipated next film, YRF’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF) today and he feels the movie is a celebration of the spirit of Indian joint families!

Vicky says, “TGIF is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family.”

He adds, “Our joint families are truly unique because of the personalities they inhabit. They can be a huge strength when the going gets tough and they can also be quite dysfunctional at the same time. TGIF is a celebration of this very spirit of all our families. I hope everyone connects to this emotion and gives us a lot of love on September 22nd.”

article-image

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family also has brilliant actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani in the film. Vicky is paired opposite Manushi Chhillar in this family entertainer.

article-image

