Vicky Kaushal Enjoys Dahi Handi Celebrations Ahead Of The Great Indian Family's Release (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal attended the Dahi Handi celebration at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Dressed in traditional attire, he joined the celebration with enthusiasm. Vicky watched and cheered as they climbed the human pyramid.

After the event, he met fans, took photos, and engaged with them, asking them about their practice sessions for this day. He even shook a leg with fans present on his recently launched track, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, from his upcoming movie The Great Indian Family.

The Great India Family stars an ensemble cast of Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 22, 2023.

Earlier today, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and extended Janmashtami wishes to his fans and wrote, "Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami!"

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, which stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Sanya Malhotra, and Zeeshan Ayyub in the primary roles. It is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army.

He also has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Anand Tiwari.