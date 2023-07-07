Amid Growing Debate Over NEET, NExT, What Miss World Manushi Chhillar Has To Say About Her Medical Education

Model/Actress Manushi Chilar | Photo Credit: Instagram/Manushi Chillar

Miss World Manushi Chillar's life took a 360 when she got the title back in 2017. Such an opportunity also meant she had now a wide range of opportunities, from starring as leads in movies while also securing top brand endorsement deal.

What many aren't aware of is the fact that the Model-Actress, who is from Delhi, was the all India CBSE topper for English in class 12 and also got 96% in the coveted exams. Moreover, Chillar also cleared National Elgibility Entrance Test (NEET), which was then called All India Pre Medical Test. She eventually got an admission in Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat.

In an interview with a national newspaper, Chillar explained how badly she wanted to be a doctor after he medical education but life had other plans for her. She wanted to see if she can her Miss World status can support her profile as a medical practioner.

Chillar, who is set to act alongside actor John Abraham in Tehran, also opened up about going back to college with any expectation of anonymity.

She soon realised that going back to college won't be possible for her as the certain level of invisibility she enjoyed as a student wouldn't exist.

"As great a change this is in my life, it comes with a lot of love from people for something that happened to me," said the quote, as per reports.

Back to back projects are awaiting the 26-year-old actress, who will not only be seen in Tehran but also Operation Valentine.