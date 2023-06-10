Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Share FIRST Post After Star-Studded Engagement: 'Found My Lav'

Telugu star Varun Tej finally got engaged to the love of his life, Lavanya Tripathi, in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony on Friday. They got engaged in Varun's lavish Hyderabad residence and the ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names of the south film industry, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others.

Varun and Lavanya exchanged rings in the presence of their friends and family members of Friday and the first pictures of the newly-engaged couple are out now.

Fans of the actor went berserk after he shared the pictures and showered the couple with love and blessings.

First photos from Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

Varun and Lavanya took to their respective social media handles to drop a bunch of pictures from the engagement ceremony.

In the photos, Varun can be seen looking handsome in an ivory kurta while Lavanya looked beautiful in a green saree with a heavy neckpiece and flower-adorned hair. The two also flaunted their rings in one of the pictures.

Varun captioned the post, "Found my Lav!", while Lavanya wrote, "2016♾️❤️Found my forever!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the first ones to congratulate the couple on social media. Saina Nehwal, Niharika Konidela, Suniel Shetty, and others too congratulated the newly-engaged couple.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's love story

Varun and Lavanya reportedly fell in love during the shoot of their films 'Mister' and 'Antariksham'. The two have been together since 2016 and Varun reportedly proposed to Lavanya at her birthday bash in Bengaluru.

However, they had kept their relationship under wraps until the official engagement.

The couple is now set to tie the knot and settle down soon, however, no official wedding date has been announced by the families yet.