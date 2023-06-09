Whoa! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur Wedding Venue Has Rooms Starting At ₹35K - More Details Inside

After their dreamy engagement, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding is creating a buzz in Bollywood circles. The couple, known for their low-key romance, is all set to tie the knot in a traditional and intimate ceremony later this year.

According to reports, they have chosen the enchanting city of Udaipur in Rajasthan as the perfect backdrop for their nuptials.

The lovebirds have reportedly set their sights on The Oberoi Udaivilas, a luxurious hotel that exudes opulence and charm. Nestled in the heart of Udaipur, the venue offers breathtaking views of the majestic City Palace and the picturesque Lake Pichola.

PARINEETI-RAGHAV WEDDING: ANOTHER BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE IN RAJASTHAN

The couple's choice is not surprising, as Rajasthan has been a favourite destination for many Bollywood celebrities' weddings, including power couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

The Oberoi Udaivilas is renowned for its regal ambience, resembling a grand palace fit for royalty. Its sprawling green lawns, Mewar-style courtyards, and ornate fountains create a magical atmosphere.

The hotel's spacious rooms feature large private terraces, marble bathrooms, walk-in closets, and even butler service. For those seeking the ultimate luxury experience, the Kohinoor suite awaits, complete with a private pool and priced at a staggering ₹11 lakh per night (excluding taxes).

ISHA AMBANI'S PRE-WEDDING CELEBRATION ALSO TOOK PLACE AT THE SAME LOCATION

This exquisite venue holds a special place in the realm of star-studded weddings. In 2018, Isha Ambani, daughter of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, chose The Oberoi Udaivilas for her pre-wedding celebrations.

The event attracted A-list celebrities from Bollywood, renowned sports personalities, and even global figures like Hillary Clinton. The highlight of the festivities was a mesmerizing performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé, leaving everyone spellbound.

While Parineeti-Raghav remain tight-lipped about the specifics of their big day, rumours suggest that the wedding might take place during the winter months, between September and November. As the wedding date draws near, all eyes will be on Parineeti and Raghav, eagerly awaiting glimpses of their special day.

Read Also Parineeti Chopra reads out engagement contract for Raghav Chadha in UNSEEN roka promo video (WATCH)