Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in Rajasthan, here's what we know about the wedding venue

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13. If reports are to be believed, the couple is expected to take their relationship to the next level soon and will tie the knot in Rajasthan.

According to a report in IANS, Parineeti reached Rajasthan on Saturday morning (May 27) and stayed at Leela Palace in Udaipur. It was also reported that her family members stayed at Udaivilas Hotel, which is nearly 2.2 kms aways from Leela Palace.

Parineeti-Raghav to tie the knot in Rajasthan?

The actress reportedly had lunch with her relatives at Udaivilas on Saturday and she later left for Leela Palace. Parineeti also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, and inquired about the tourist places and hotels of Udaipur.

If reports are to be believed, Raghav Chadha earlier had plans to reach Udaipur from Delhi, but he will now visit Jaipur and will reportedly take a look at some wedding venues there.

Parineeti's Rajasthan visit has been a talk of the town and speculations are doing rounds that the actress may get married in either Udaipur or Jaipur. While the newly-engaged couple has remained tightlipped about their wedding, it was earlier said that they will tie the knot by the end of 2023.

Parineeti's sister, global star Priyanka Chopra, also had a 'royal wedding' with singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in 2018.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other in London earlier this year at the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours. Both of them have studied economics in the UK and were felicitated for "bolstering the India-UK diaspora living bridge".

A few days ago, Parineeti had shared that she knew Raghav was the one for her after just one breakfast with him. "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing," she had shared.

