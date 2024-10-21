'Uski M** Ki Jo Dekhe Idhar...': Mika Singh Extends Support To 'Bhai' Salman Khan Amid Lawrence Bishnoi's Threats (VIDEO)

Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan was recently threatened by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding Rs 5 crore to 'end the enmity.' The Kick actor has now beefed up his security measures, including adding a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet for extra protection. His security has been increased since the killing of Baba Siddique, who was his close friend.

Amid the death threats, Salman's close friend, singer Mika Singh, recently sent a message to him by dedicating the lyrics of his hit track Yeh Ganpat from the film Shootout At Lokhandwala.

During a show, he said, "Salman Khan ke liye ek line hai, 'Bhai hu mein bhai, tu fikar na kar. Uski maa ki, uski behen ki, jo dekhe idhar. Aapun ko bata de kabhi ho gaye phantar. Sabki phatni apane naam se apun jaye jidhar. Thoda coke-shok ho toh apun ke dost ko de na yaar.'"

Recently, Salman shot for Bigg Boss 18 while hosting; he expressed that he did not wish to shoot the episodes but felt the need to do so due to work commitments. "Yaar, kasam khuda ki what all I am going through in my life and I have to come and handle this. I feel that I shouldn’t have come here today. But you have to do what you have to do," he said.

He was also heard saying, "Mere par bhi bahut saare laanchan lagaye gaye hain. I know what my parents go through."

Earlier, the Bishnoi gang had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April 2024.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, which will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

It is slated to release on Eid 2025.