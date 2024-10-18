'Kyun Maange Maafi?': Salim Khan Says Salman Khan Was NOT Present During Blackbuck Hunting Incident, 'Doesn't Even Kill Cockroach'

Amid threats to Salman Khan's life from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the infamous blackbuck poaching case, the superstar's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has claimed that the actor never harmed any animal and that he was not even present during the hunting incident.

In an interview to ABP News, Salim Khan revealed that he had questioned Salman after the blackbuck hunting incident came to light. "I had asked Salman who did it, and he said that he was not even present at the spot. He said that when the incident happened, he was not even in the car. And he never lies to me," Khan said.

Defending his son, he went on to say, "Usko nahi hai yeh sab shauk jaanwaron ko maarne ka. Jaanwaron se mohabbat karta hai vo." Khan added that Salman does not even "kill a cockroach", and is known for his helpful and kind nature among his peers.

Salim Khan on threats to Salman

During the interview, Khan also addressed the constant threats that Salman has been receiving from the Bishnoi gang. The veteran writer stated that there was no need for his son to apologise since he had not done anything wrong.

"The family is stressed, of course, but what can we do? They are asking him (Salman) to apologise. Kyun maange maafi? Has he done anything wrong? Have you investigated it? Everyday there are so many hunting incidents over there. In fact, we have never even used a gun. So what is the apology for? Saying sorry means accepting that we have done something wrong," Khan reiterated.

Salman Khan shoots amid tight security

Amid the threats and in the aftermath of NCP MLA Baba Siddique's murder, who was a close friend of Salman, the actor has chosen to continue to shoot for his upcoming projects amid tight security.

The actor has resumed shooting for Sikander with his Y+ security detail and he also shot for Bigg Boss 18 with over 60 guards around him. Every person entering his sets will now have to furnish their Aadhaar cards, reports said.