Salman Khan Buys Another Bulletproof SUV Worth ₹2 Crore Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang: Report

Salman Khan |

Superstar Salman Khan has been under threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He has increased his security after NCP MLA Baba Siddique’s murder in Mumbai, who happened to be a close friend of the actor. The superstar has reportedly imported a second bulletproof vehicle from Dubai to ensure his safety further.

Salman has taken several security measures as he continues to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 18. He purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth Rs 2 crore and it has been imported from Dubai to Mumbai, as per a report in Bollywood Society.

All About Salman Khan's New Nissan Patrol SUV

Salman's most recent purchase is a Nissan Patrol Sport Utility car (SUV), a high-end car noted for its superior safety features. The SUV is equipped with high-class features and safety measures, which makes it expensive. It has advanced safety features such as bomb alert signs, thick glass shields to take point-blank bullet rounds and camouflaged dark shades to conceal the driver and passenger.

The Nissan Patrol SUV is not available in the Indian markets as of yet and is Salman's second bulletproof car, that he imported from Dubai.

Salman has been on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hitlist ever since he hunted a blackbuck, a deer species which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The gang has threatened him to apologise in the case or he will be murdered for the same. He has been under high security amid several threats by the gangster, who has been serving his time in prison.

In a new threat, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a message from the gang demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman to be 'forgiven' by Bishnoi. The message also warned that if he fails to pay the amount, his condition would be 'worse than Baba Siddique', who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.