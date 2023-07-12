Urvashi Rautela's Latest Instagram Story Has A Rishabh Pant Connection - Check Out

Actress Urvashi Rautela time and again makes it to headlines over her alleged past relationship with Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant. Years back, there were rumours that the two were dating each other, however, before the rumours could turn into something solid, the batsman shut them down by posting a picture with Isha Negi, his real girlfriend.

However, Urvashi later claimed that Pant was the one who was trying to woo her and even waited for hours at a hotel lobby to meet her.

She was also spotted at almost every cricket match that Pant was a part of, and post the cricketer's horrifying accident in 2022, she even shared a picture of the hospital where he was admitted.

Was Urvashi checking her stars with Pant?

Urvashi once again grabbed eyeballs on Tuesday after she shared a picture of an astrological compatibility note on her social media.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the photo of a page which explained the relationship and compatibility between a Libra and a Pisces.

It is to be noted that Urvashi, who is born of February 25, 1994, is a Piscean, while Pant (October 4, 1997) belongs to the zodiac group, Libra.

All about Urvashi-Pant's controversy

Urvashi and Pant's 'complicated equation' has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. It all began in 2018 when speculations were rife that the two were dating after they were spotted entering and exiting the same restaurants.

However, Pant dismissed the rumours by sharing a picture with Isha Negi.

In 2022, Urvashi and Pant made it to the headlines once again after the actress said in an interview that one 'Mr RP' waited at her hotel for almost 10 hours, just to meet her.

Pant clarified the air by taking a dig at Urvashi and indirectly asking her to not seek publicity using his name.