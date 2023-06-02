Urvashi Rautela’s mother calls out FAKE news about actress’s ₹ 190 crore bungalow in Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela’s mother calls out FAKE news about actress’s Rs 190 crore bungalow in Mumbai | Photo via Instagram

Couple of days back, sources close to actress Urvashi Rautela revealed that her new abode is a bungalow next to late filmmaker Yash Chopra's house which is worth Rs 190 crore. However, her mother Meera has called out the news to be fake.

As per reports shared by multiple media outlets, Urvashi had moved in this palatial bungalow which spans four floors, offering ample space for the actress to unwind and entertain her guests. The elegant exterior of the bungalow exudes sophistication and class, while the interior is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and timeless charm.

Not just that, it was also mentioned that the bungalow also has a lavish garden, personal gym, and a huge backyard.

Sharing an image of the news, Meera overwrote “FAKE” and captioned it as, “Inshallah such a day comes soon..and all #news #channel's prayers are accepted..ameen”

When The Free Press Journal contacted Urvashi’s representatives, they maintained that the news is not fake and do not wish to comment on what Meera has posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is currently starring in Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash', which is streaming online.

She recently walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023 and broke the internet when she arrived at the French Riviera wearing a bold blue lipstick, along with a feathery blue gown. Not just that, but on the first day, she made heads turn as she sported a quirky crocodile neckpiece.