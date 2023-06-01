Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela 'shifts' to whopping ₹190 crore bungalow next to Yash Chopra's house - Details inside

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently grabbed eyeballs after she walked down the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress often makes headlines, be it through her social media posts or numerous controversies. And now, she has left the internet stunned once again after she claimed to be staying in a whopping Rs 190 crore bungalow in Mumbai.

While Urvashi has not put up anything about her house officially yet, her spokesperson stated that the actress has been staying in a palatial bungalow in a posh locality of the Mumbai.

Not just that, but the bungalow is purportedly next to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's house in the city.

Inside Urvashi's Rs 190 crore bungalow

According to her spokesperson, Urvashi has got herself a luxurious four-storeyed bungalow in the posh Juhu area of Mumbai, which is right adjacent to Yash Chopra's one-of-a-kind house.

Located close to all the major studios and offices, and yet nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the bungalow seems to be a perfect haven of comfort and privacy.

The bungalow boasts of a personal gym, lavish garden, state-of-art interiors, and several world-class amenities. Not just that, but the sprawling backyard of Urvashi's house is said to be attached to Yash Chopra's backyard.

Uarvashi's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is currently starring in Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash', which is streaming online.

She is all set to essay the role of Parveen Babi in her upcoming film, and she had walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023 for the photocall of the same.

She broke the internet when she arrived at the French Riviera wearing a bold blue lipstick, along with a feathery blue gown. Not just that, but on the first day, she made heads turn as she sported a quirky crocodile neckpiece.