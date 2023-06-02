Did Urvashi Rautela lie about starring in Parveen Babi's biopic? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made heads turn with her red carpet looks. Urvashi's spokesperson had earlier claimed that the actress will be participating in a photocall launch for her upcoming film, a biopic on the iconic Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.

Urvashi had earlier stated in a press statement, "I've officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I'm truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone."

However, the absence of the makers of the said project from the photocall, raised suspicion, and latest media reports now suggest that Urvashi's claim of starring in Parveen Babi biopic is 'bogus news'. Yes, you read that right.

It may also be noted that there is no buzz yet about a biopic on the life of the late actress. A source informed Hindustan Times that Urvashi is 'lying' and no such project is being made.

The report further said that Urvashi was at Cannes all by herself and there was no producer, writer, director. The source further stated that Urvashi has not revealed the names of the makers and alleging that it is being made without the name of the team is not 'credible'.

Another source from the trade circuit told the news portal that it is an act to get 'attention and limelight'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash', which is streaming on an OTT platform.