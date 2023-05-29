7 Times Urvashi Rautela made noise with her dramatic looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Urvashi Rautela has always been known for her impeccable sense of style and whether you like her outfits or not, she never failed to steal the spotlight like in this shoulderless orange gown and even, her neckpiece goes well with this outfit
Recently during IIFA Awards 2023, she made a stunning entry on green carpet in an all-white feather gown. The gown featured full sleeves with exquisite embellishments and the feathers at the upper portion of the gown gave it an angelic appeal
Her Cannes Red Carpet look consisted of a form-fitting green gown seemingly made of feathers with trailing sleeve attachments and a matching green feathered cap. Her look though was not well appreciated by people and was resembled to parrot
This high on drama oufit and makeup of Urvashi Rautela was a part of her Cannes Film Festival look. A Saiid Kobesy gown and blue lips. She shared this picture on her Instagram account and wrote that her look resembled to 'The Indian National Bird Blue Peacock'
Urvashi looked like a princess in this pink ruffled Sima Couture gown with a Cartier necklace in the shape of two crocodiles
Urvashi looks extremely gorgeous in this golden outfit
Only Urvashi can effortlessly pull a velvet slit sequence purple saree
Thanks For Reading!