7 stylish-summer outfits you must have in your wardrobe like these Bollywood actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
During summer, we prefer wearing outfits that are super comfortable yet look stylish; so you can opt for tops, co-ord set which are trendy and easy to carry as well, take a look. An off-shoulder top (in any light colour) with puffed sleeves like Anushka Sharma
White is the preferred outfit colour as it reflect most of the sun's heat, absorb very little of the sun's heat and keeps our body cool. Bollywood divas too prefer wearing white outfits in summer. A basic tank top like Sara Ali Khan
A basic white crop top like Deepika Padukone
A long white shirt could be paired with jeans or shorts like Janhvi Kapoor
Katrina Kaif's beach outfit is prefect for summer holidays
Rakul Preet Singh co-ord set outfit is a perfect 10/10 in style and comfort
Aditi Rao Hydari's unconventional yet chic outfit
