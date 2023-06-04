 Urvashi Rautela REACTS after being accused of lying about Parveen Babi biopic: 'I will make you proud PB'
Urvashi shared a picture of the summary of the upcoming biopic on Instagram

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
After making head turns with her appearances at Cannes Film Festival this year, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has now begun the preparations for her upcoming film, a biopic on the life of late actress Parveen Babi. For those unversed, a couple of days back, there have been reports stating that Urvashi lied about doing Parveen Babi biopic.

Urvashi Rautela CONFIRMS doing Parveen Babi biopic

Reacting to the reports, Urvashi shared a picture of the summary of the upcoming biopic on her official Instagram account.

"A film by Wasim S Khan, written by Dhiraj Mishra," the summary read. Along with the photo, Uravshi wrote, "Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings."

Parveen Babi passed away on January 20, 2005 in her Mumbai flat. Throughout her career, she was considered as a glamorous and fashion icon.

Urvashi at Cannes 2023

Urvashi's spokesperson had claimed that the actress will be participating in a photocall launch for Parveen Babi biopic.

Urvashi had earlier stated in a press statement, "I've officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I'm truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone."

However, the absence of the makers of the said project from the photocall, raised suspicion, and latest media reports suggested that Urvashi's claim of starring in Parveen Babi biopic is 'bogus news'. A source had also informed Hindustan Times that Urvashi is 'lying' and no such project is being made.

Another source from the trade circuit told the news portal that it is an act to get 'attention and limelight'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash', which is streaming on an OTT platform.

