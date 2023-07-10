Did Urvashi Rautela Charge ₹3 Crore For 3-Minute Performance In Ram Pothineni's Film?

After attending Paris Fashion Week, model-actress Urvashi Rautela is now making headlines for becoming India's highest-paid actress. Yes, you read that right.

Amid speculations that Urvashi will perform an item song in Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, several media reports have stated that the actress has demanded Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance.

The actress will reportedly get Rs 1 crore per minute, and if the reports are true, Urvashi has become the highest-paid actress so far. In October 2022, Urvashi had shared a picture with Ram Pothineni and hinted at working with him.

Urvashi has gained a reputation for delivering captivating item numbers. Earlier, it was reported that the Great Grand Masti actress charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's Waltair Veerayya.

Also, there is widespread speculation that the actress is all set to woo audiences with an extraordinary performance in the much-awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. As per reports, she has charged between Rs 6-7 crore for a three-minute song in the film. It is anticipated that she will demand a similar or higher fee for the upcoming song, based on her popularity and the movie’s success.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen in Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash', which is streaming on an OTT platform.