 Did Urvashi Rautela Charge ₹3 Crore For 3-Minute Performance In Ram Pothineni's Film?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Urvashi Rautela Charge ₹3 Crore For 3-Minute Performance In Ram Pothineni's Film?

Did Urvashi Rautela Charge ₹3 Crore For 3-Minute Performance In Ram Pothineni's Film?

Over the years, Urvashi has gained a reputation for delivering captivating item numbers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

After attending Paris Fashion Week, model-actress Urvashi Rautela is now making headlines for becoming India's highest-paid actress. Yes, you read that right.

Amid speculations that Urvashi will perform an item song in Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, several media reports have stated that the actress has demanded Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance.

The actress will reportedly get Rs 1 crore per minute, and if the reports are true, Urvashi has become the highest-paid actress so far. In October 2022, Urvashi had shared a picture with Ram Pothineni and hinted at working with him.

Urvashi has gained a reputation for delivering captivating item numbers. Earlier, it was reported that the Great Grand Masti actress charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's Waltair Veerayya.

Also, there is widespread speculation that the actress is all set to woo audiences with an extraordinary performance in the much-awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. As per reports, she has charged between Rs 6-7 crore for a three-minute song in the film. It is anticipated that she will demand a similar or higher fee for the upcoming song, based on her popularity and the movie’s success.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen in Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash', which is streaming on an OTT platform.

Read Also
Urvashi Rautela REACTS after being accused of lying about Parveen Babi biopic: 'I will make you...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Asur 2 Actor Barun Sobti Will Never Kiss On Screen - His Wife Is The Reason

Asur 2 Actor Barun Sobti Will Never Kiss On Screen - His Wife Is The Reason

Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan's 'Maa' Tattoo In Jawan Prevue?

Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan's 'Maa' Tattoo In Jawan Prevue?

Did Urvashi Rautela Charge ₹3 Crore For 3-Minute Performance In Ram Pothineni's Film?

Did Urvashi Rautela Charge ₹3 Crore For 3-Minute Performance In Ram Pothineni's Film?

'Juggernaut Of A Blockbuster': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Shoutout From Karan Johar, Vijay...

'Juggernaut Of A Blockbuster': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Shoutout From Karan Johar, Vijay...

In da Club Rapper 50 Cent To Hold Concert In Mumbai On THIS Date

In da Club Rapper 50 Cent To Hold Concert In Mumbai On THIS Date