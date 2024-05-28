 Udit Narayan On Denying Mr & Mrs Mahi's Dekha Tenu: 'Presumed Newbie Composer Was Recreating'
Singer Udit Narayan revealed he was offered to sing Mr & Mrs Mahi's song, Dekha Tenu.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi, which is slated for a theatrical release on May 31, 2024. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the first single, Dekha Tenu, after the famous lines in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham song Shava Shava.

Recently, Udit Narayan revealed he was offered to sing Dekha Tenu, but he denied it. Explaining the reason, the singer told News 18 that it was his mistake due to a miscommunication. "They approached me and waited for four months as well," Udit added.

Further, Udit said that he was told that the song was being recreated for Rajkummar Rao's film. He added that the person who approached him did not provide details about the recreation. The Pehla Nasha singer was not even informed that it was Karan Johar's film.

"I presumed it was a newbie composer who was recreating it and I didn’t pay enough attention. I am being very honest; it is my mistake. There was confusion here and even I didn’t know but I do remember they waited for me, they wanted me to be a part of the song. If I had gotten a clear picture, I wouldn’t have done this," Udit said.

The new rendition of Dekha Tenu has been composed and written by Jaani and it has been sung by Mohammad Faiz.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

