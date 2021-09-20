'Kitni aayi, chali gayi': Udit Narayan takes a dig at Kumar Sanu's love life

Veteran singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal appeared as special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' recently.

During the episode, both Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu did not spare each other and pulled each other's legs.

When host Kapil Sharma reminded the singer of his son Aditya Narayan's revelation that he only wears a towel at home and asked if it's still the same, now that Aditya is married and he has a bahu, Udit Narayan replied that he is a farmer's son and still wears a towel only.

To this, Kumar Sanu joked,"Yeh farmer ka beta hai, kabhi khet nahi dekha lekin towel dekh liya (He is a farmer’s son...he might have never seen a farm but he has only seen them wear towels)."

Later, Krushna Abhishek joked that Kumar sang 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana' (which translates to 'come into my life slowly') and travelling by bullock cart will ensure the slow pace.

Udit Narayan could not help but tease Kumar Sanu and said, "Dheere dheere se iski zindagi mein kitni aayi, chali gayi, ab bhi baaki hai (So many came into his life slowly, left and there are still more to come)." He continued, "Abhi tak bhi iska dil bhara nahi hai (He is still not satisfied)."

Kumar Sanu had two marriages; the first was with Rita Bhattacharya in the late 80s and the other one with Saloni Bhattacharya. He has led a rather controversial love life which often grabbed headlines back in the day.

There have also been reports of the singer's involvement with popular actress Meenakshi Seshadri.

Kumar Sanu had a successful stint of over two decades, and also holds a Guinness World Record for recording 28 songs in a day.

