Turning Point - The Bomb and the Cold War OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still From Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War |

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War will be released on OTT on March 12, 2024. It is a war documentary based on the crime genre. The documentary has nine parts that delve into how the actions of two powerful countries Russia and the United States have shaped the course of history.

Where to watch Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

You can watch the documentary on Netflix. Current Netflix subscribers will be able to access the series. Director Brian Knappernberger brings the story of war violence during the Cold War. The documentary showcases the collapse of the Soviet Union, the emergence of Vladimir Putin, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trailer Explained

The trailer highlights the catastrophic events of the Cold War and how its consequences might have altered its shape, but it continues to haunt humanity. It also features several interview clips and videos that narrate the dark side and conspiracies surrounding the Cold War. The trailer includes an interviewer who states that the United States is the only nation to have used nuclear bombs in warfare.

Plot

The documentary highlights how the Soviet Union collapsed and how many leaders benefited from the conspiracy. Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War documentary is a perfect blend of facts and stock footage.

All About the Documentary

It features more than 100 interviews conducted in seven countries around the world highlighting personal stories that show how the Cold War transformed lives and changed world history. The documentary also features important figures of the Cold War including the son of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who helped to collapse the Berlin Wall. The series is produced by Knappenberger’s Luminant Media.