 Ooru Peru Bhairavakona OTT Release Date: All About Platform, Story & Cast
Fans of the film are waiting for the movie to be released on digital platforms so that they can watch it again after watching it in cinemas.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Still Image From Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will be aired on OTT on March 8, 2024. The film is set in the fantasy-thriller genre and is directed by Vi Anand, a popular Indian director who has written and directed many films.

Where to watch Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Following its successful theatrical run, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It is expected to be released on Zee5 as well.

Plot

The film revolves around a man who searches for some critical answers to the world of Bhairavakona (a village) and figures out there's seemingly no way out.

Cast

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona star cast includes Kavya Thapar as Agraharam Geetha, Varsha Bollamma as Bhoomi, Sundeep Kishan as Basavalingam, Harsha Chemudu as John, Kushee Ravi, Vennela Kishore as Doctor Narappa, Rajsekhar Aningi, P. Ravi Shankar as Rajappa, Vadivukkarasi as Pedamma and Mahaboob Basha, among others.

The movie was released in cinemas on February 16, 2024. It was released in multiple languages across India.

All about Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

The film was announced on the occasion of the Muhurtham pooja ceremony in September 2021. On May 7, 2022, the filmmaker unveiled the glimpse and title to celebrate actor Sundeep Kishan's birthday. Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta produced Ooru Peru Bhairavakona under Hasya Movies and AK Entertainment.

The film's runtime is 133 minutes, and Sarigama Cinemas distributed the film. Music was composed by Shekar Chandra and dialogues were written by Nandu Savirigana.

