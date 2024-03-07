Damsel To Release On OTT: Check Date, Plot, Cast & Other Details

Damsel will be premiered on Women's Day (March 8) on an OTT platform. It is an upcoming American dark fantasy film. It was announced in March 2020, however, the shooting for the film began in February 2022.

Where to watch Damsel

Damsel will stream on Netflix. Fans across the globe will see Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things star) in an action form. She will be fighting supernatural beings and this will make the movie adventurous and thrilling.

Plot

Damsel means an unmarried or young woman. The film centers around a young girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who thinks she is being married to a charming prince and is thrown into a cage where she discovers she's not going to be the princess anymore.

She tries to survive and hopes that someone will rescue her. However, she soon becomes aware of the truth that no one is coming for her and this "damsel" must save herself.

Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, and one * hell * of a wedding. Damsel premieres March 8! pic.twitter.com/eOrL8IBVpR — Netflix (@netflix) February 29, 2024

Cast

Damsel's cast includes Mille Bobby Brown as Elodie in the main role, Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Elodie's stepmother, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Brooke Carter as Floria, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nick Robinson as Henry (prince), Ray Winstone as the King, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Sonya Nisa, Manon Stieglitz, Ulli Ackermann, Esther Odumade, and others.

This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. check out the teaser trailer drop this Saturday at #GeekedWeek! pic.twitter.com/MYG6RBfWSc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 7, 2023

All about Damsel

Damsel is based on Evelyn Skye's novel. It promises to be a fantasy action adventure. It was written by Dan Mazeau and directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

Damsel has been produced by Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Wolfe, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Sue Baden-Powell, Mark Bomback, Michael Solinger, Nick Page, Dan Mazeau, Chris Castald, Morgan Bushe and Robert Brown under PCMA Management And Productions and Kirschenbaum Films.

The music has been given by Jane Antonia Cornish. The film was made with a budget of Rs 581 crore.