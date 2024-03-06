Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release Date: Know All About Platform, Plot & Cast

Anweshippin Kandethum will be aired on March 8, 2024. It received a good response from the critics after its release in cinemas on February 9, 2024. The movie has been directed by Darwin Kuriakose who also contributed to the production.

Where to watch Anweshippin Kandethum

The crime thriller-based movie Anweshippin Kandethum will be released on Netflix. The film received a positive response from the audience after the theater release.

The film will release in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi Telugu and Kannada. Netflix announced the upcoming movie Anweshippin Kandethum's release date on X and shared the details about the movie.

Cast

Anweshippin Kandethum ensembles incredible personalities such as Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Vijaykumar, Siddique, Indrans, Nishanth Sagar, Arthana Binu, Shammi Thilakan, Saiju Sreedharan, Aashish Mehra, Gautham Sankar, Santhosh Narayanan, Vikram Mehra, Harisree Ashokan, Pramod Velliyanad, Ramya Suvi, Vineeth Thattil David, Rahul Rajagopal, Saranya, Jaffer Idukki, Alencier Ley Lopez, Madhupal, Shammi Thilakan, Nandhu as Nandu, Asees Nedumbang, Kottayam Nazeer, Sreejith Ravi as Parangodan, Darwin Kuriakose, Jinu Abraham, Saurabh Arora, Alok Batra and, Baburaj among others.

Plot

The movie revolves around two crimes and their investigations respectively. The first half of the film focuses on the past, where Anand Narayanan (Tovino Thomas) investigates a crime that happened and shows the consequences that shape his future. In the second half, the investigations face fresh challenges and revelations.

All About the movie

Tovino the famous Malayalam actor was previously seen in the drama film Adrishya Jalakangai directed by Dr. Biju. The total budget of the movie was Around ₹ 8 Crore and the movie collected around a total ₹ 8.2 Crore.