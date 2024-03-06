The Signal OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Plot, Cast & More

The Signal will be aired on March 7, 2024. The series will offer a diverse linguistic feast for its global audience. It will deliver an eye-catching science fiction blended with a mystery thriller.

Where to Watch The Signal

The German series will be released on Netflix. The Signal will have four episodes and each episode is one-hour long. The trailer of The Signal was released in January 2024.

German name of the series

In German, The Signal is named 'Das Signal'. Each episode of the German series is directed by a different director.

Trailer Explanation

The teaser and trailer portray mysterious and thrilling science fiction. The trailer reveals Paula an astronaut, who is on her way back home from ISS, which stands for International Space Station. Her family looks forward to welcome her, however, her plane vanishes in the air and she never makes back to earth. Her disappearance becomes a mystery for her young daughter and her husband to solve.

Cast

The cast of The Signal includes Laurance Fishburne (who played a pivotal role in the popular movie Man Of Steel), Breton Thwaites, Olivia Cooke, Beau Knapp, Patrick Davidson, Lin Shaye, Roy Kenny, Timothy, Drew Sykes, Ricardo Campos, Jeffrey Grover, Robert Longstreet, Sarah Clarke, Michelle Waterson, Nash Edgerton, Sergey Chikchachyov, Elichiro Suzuki and Tommy Truex among others.

The upcoming science fiction drama is written by Florian David Fitz, Sebastian Higler, Nadine Gottman and Kim Zimmermann. It directed by Philipp Leinemann and Sebastian Hilger.