Mamla Legal Hai OTT Release Date & Plot

Courtroom drama Mamla Legal Hai will be released on March 1. Starring Ravi Kishen in the lead role, the web series looks at the courtroom proceedings in a lighter vein. It also stars Yashpal Sharma in a pivotal role.

OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter!

Maamla Legal hai ki taareekh aa chuki hai…releasing on 1 March, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/7m0MEElioE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 7, 2024

Mamla Legal Hai OTT platform

Ravi Kishan's stater web series is scheduled to release on March 1. It is going to be released on Netflix OTT platform. In this web series, Kishan is going to play a very different role. He will be portraying 'jugadu' lawyer in the Patpatganj District Court who routinely comes across bizarre cases, including one where a parrot is put on a trial due to its foul language.

On February 7, 2024, Netflix took to the social media platform and unveiled the first poster of the Bhojpuri icon stater series Mamla Legal hai.

Plot

Mamla Legal hai focuses on the lives of a bunch of odd lawyers who deal with clients in a very bizarre way not only that but presenting cases introduces the viewers to a never seen before. In the webseries Ravi Kishan as a VD Tyagi is a struggling lawyer who has dreams of becoming Attorney General whereas Nidhi Bisht is an advocate Sujata Negi who is yet to get her first case. And Vishwas Panday, played by 12th fail's Anant V Joshi.

Cast & Crew

Netflix's original Hindi-based web series was created by Sameer Saxena and there is only one season and several episodes to be announced. Cast Includes Ravi Kishan, Saurabhh Khanna, Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Rahil Pandey, Saurabh Khanna, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anat V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, etc. The total budget of the show "Maamla Legal Hai" is around 12 Cr including production and marketing.

It is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja whereas it has directed by Rahil Panday and produced by Amit Golani, Saurabh Khanna, Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures.