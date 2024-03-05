Ricky Stannicky On OTT: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Plot & Cast

Ricky Stannicky's film will be aired on March 7, 2024. This film is directed by Peter Farrelly. If you like to watch comedy action movies then this movie is something which you wouldn't want to miss. The R- R-rated movie has a runtime of 108 minutes and will be soon available on the streaming platform.

Where to Watch Ricky Stannicky

You can watch Ricky Stannicky on Prime Video, on March 7, 2024. For those who haven't subscribed to Prime Video yet, they can sign up to start a one-month free trial with a monthly plan of costs $14.99. In India, to enjoy premium benefits, you can take a monthly subscription to ₹179 per month. The American comedy film is scheduled in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday.

Cast

Ricky Stannicky ensembles some star cast such as Zac Efron, Eliza Hall, Marta Kaczmarek, Meaghan Fahy, Jasper Bagg, Jackson Tozer, James Makalintal, Jim Knobeloch, Debra Lawrance, Heather Mitchell, Jane Badler, Jermaine Fowler, Lex Scott Davis and Nathan Jones.

Plot

Ricky Stanicky revolves around three childhood best friends, when they pull a prank and it goes wrong, they invent their imaginary friend Ricky Stanicky who helps them to get out of trouble. After twenty years they still use the imaginary Ricky Stanicky for the same thing.

All about Ricky Stanicky

Ricky Stanicky's film is produced by Paul Currie, Michael De Luca, Thorsten Schumacher and John Cena under Footloose Productions, Rocket Science Smart Entertainment and Michael De Luca Productions. The movie is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, edited by Patrick J. Don Vito and cinematography was done by John Brawley. The writing was done by Mike Cerrone, Pete Jones, Peter Farrelly, James Lee Freeman, Brian Jarvis and Jeff Bushell.