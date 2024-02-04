 Black On OTT: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Film To Stream Online 19 Years After Its Release
For his role in "Black", Amitabh Bachchan went on to receive his second National Film Award for best actor

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that his 2005 film "Black" has started streaming on Netflix and he hopes the critically-acclaimed drama gives strength and compassion to the viewers.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, completed 19 years of its release today. Based on the real-life story of Helen Keller, "Black" featured Rani Mukerji as a blind and deaf woman to whom Bachchan played the teacher, Debraj.

Bachchan made the announcement on his X page as he shared the trailer of the film.

"It's been 19 years since 'Black' released, and today we're celebrating its first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion," the 81-year-old wrote in his post.

For his role in "Black", Bachchan went on to receive his second National Film Award for best actor. The movie won two more National Awards in best feature film in Hindi category and costume design for Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Bhansali's first web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will also premiere on Netflix this year.

